National

Editors Guild expresses concern over I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar

IT officials during the raids at the residence of Dainik Bhaskar Group MD, in Bhopal.   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday expressed concern over the Income Tax raids on the offices of Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar on Thursday.

“They [raids] come against the backdrop of in depth reporting on the pandemic by Dainik Bhaskar, which brought to fore the gross mismanagement by government authorities and the immense loss of human lives,” an EGI statement said.

The national editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Om Gaur, had said during a recent webinar that government advertising had been cut after the critical coverage, the EGI noted. Mr. Gaur had also written an Op-Ed in The New York Times on the second wave of the pandemic, titled “The Ganges is Returning the Dead. It Does Not Lie”.

Bharat Samachar, too, has been subjected to raids by the tax authorities. It is one of the few channels in Uttar Pradesh that has been asking difficult questions from the state government with respect to pandemic management. Notwithstanding the merits of the case, the timing of these raids is concerning given the recent critical coverage by both the organisations,” the EGI said.

The guild said the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on the office of NewsClick.in in February 2021. The news portal had been reporting on the farmers’ protests and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

“EGI is therefore concerned that government agencies are being used as a coercive tool to suppress free and independent journalism. This is all the more disturbing given the recent media reports on the wide spread surveillance of journalists and civil society activists using the Pegasus software,” the statement read.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Plastic sticks used in balloons, candies, ice-cream to be prohibited by Jan 1, 2022: Govt

NEET will be held, COVID-19 safety measures in place, says MoS for Health

Only 22 heritage trees relocated due to Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project: Govt

DMK’s schemes shelved by the previous government to be revived, says TN Minister

Railways lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19: Rail Minister

JPC on Data Protection Bill given time till Winter Session to submit long-pending report

‘Kisan sansad’ near Parliament enters second day

Veteran theatreperson Thankam Vasudevan Nair’s birth centenary falls today

Bird Flu suspected in Kozhikode

35 new seismological observatories to become operational by Dec: Govt

NSCS’ Budget allocation increased 10 times in 2017-18, says Prashant Bhushan

Ensure transparency in registering documents, Stalin instructs officials

Navy, Coast Guard officers call on TN CM

Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides

Survey of school students who lacked digital devices nearing completion: Minister

Venkaiah Naidu flays tearing of copy of Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha

Battu Satyanarayana appointed vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka

Rohan Chakravarty’s new book ‘Green Humour for a Greying Planet’ conveys hard truths on conservation in comic strips

President approves appointment of vice chancellors to 12 varsities

Flood alert issued to people living on banks of River Bhavani in Erode
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 5:09:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/editors-guild-expresses-concern-over-i-t-raids-on-dainik-bhaskar/article35489120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY