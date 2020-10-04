Editors Guild condemns prevention of media coverage in Hathras

It also criticises tapping of telephones of journalists

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the manner in which the media was prevented by the law enforcement agencies of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh from reporting on developments after the brutal assault on a woman in Hathras, leading to her death.

The Guild said the victim’s body was cremated in a hurry, without the presence of her family members.

“Equally reprehensible is the way the government has tapped the telephones of journalists engaged in covering the Hathras incidents. Worse, the tapped conversation of the journalists has been selectively leaked, leading to a social media calumny against them,” it said.

The Guild, in a statement, said: “Not allowing the media to visit the incident spots and tapping the phone conversation of journalists undermine and obstruct the functioning of the media. The Guild demands that the government create conditions in Hathras that do not obstruct journalists in any way.”

“Hathras is the worst such case in the scale of interference, but the Guild also notes with concern that such attacks against the media are becoming part of a growing trend seen in recent months, in which a few other State governments have also indulged in such harassment of journalists. The Guild condemns these and demands corrective action,” it said.