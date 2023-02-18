ED unearths scholarship scam, conducts searches across six U.P. districts

February 18, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 22 locations across six districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged fraudulent availment of a post-matriculation scholarship scheme by various educational institutions.

The proceeds of the alleged crime is suspected to be more than ₹75 crore.

The agency, in a statement, identified the institutions as Lucknow’s S. S. Institute of Management; Hygia College of Pharmacy; Hygia Institute of Pharmacy/Central Institute of Pharmacy; and Lucknow Institute of Management and Education; Dr. Om Prakash Gupta Institute of Management and Technology, Farrukhabad; and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Foundation and Jivika College of Pharmacy, R. P. Inter College; Gyanwati Inter College; and Uchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Hardoi.

“Hygia group of colleges are controlled and managed by I.H. Jafri; O.P. Gupta Institute by Shivam Gupta; SS Institute by Praveen Kumar Chauhan; and Jivika College by Ram Gupta...,” said the agency.

The Central and State governments provide various scholarships to facilitate the education of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and physically challenged candidates. Also, some scholarships are meant for the minority candidates and those from the Economically Weaker Sections.

It is alleged that the above-mentioned institutes/colleges unlawfully got the scholarships issued in the name of ineligible candidates and misappropriated the funds.

Modus operandi

The ED probe revealed the involvement of various agents, including one Ravi Prakash Gupta.

“The entire scam was perpetrated in connivance with several agents of FINO Payment Bank, including Mohammed Sahil Aziz, Amit Kumar Maurya, Tanveer Ahmad and Jitendra Singh. A relaxed procedure for account opening on the platform of FINO Payment Bank was misused,” said an agency official.

The accused had opened all the bank accounts with the Lucknow and Mumbai branches of FINO. The institutes availed themselves of the services of FINO agents for both the electronic transfers and cash withdrawal of the scholarship funds. The proceeds of the alleged crime were then rotated to various bank accounts.

The institutions also used the bank accounts of minor children, in the age group of seven to 12 years, and persons in the age group of 45 years and above. They had opened around 3,000 such accounts. Most of the accounts were in the name of villagers without their knowledge.

The accused would take possession of undated and pre-signed blank cheque books of the accounts to misappropriate the funds. In some cases, they even managed to get the IDs and passwords originally issued to the FINO bank agents and operated the Micro ATM issued by the bank on the institutes’ premises.

The scholarship amounts were withdrawn in cash from the students’ accounts. “During the searches, a large number of SIM cards, stamps and seals of various entities were seized, indicating that the institutions were also prima facie involved in the forgery of various documents. The agency has also seized ₹36.51 lakh in cash and $956,” said the official.