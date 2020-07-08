ED to record Congress leader’s statement in Sterling Biotech case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will again record the statement of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Sterling Biotech Limited case on July 9.

The agency has questioned Mr. Patel thrice in the past couple of weeks. He has denied any links to the case.

“Unfortunately, this time the Modi government’s failure to manage an economic, health and national security crisis is now so huge, that none of the agencies can help spin the narrative,” the Congress leader had earlier said.

“Rather than fighting the pandemic and China, this government is more keen on fighting the Opposition. Nonetheless, our conscience is clear. We have nothing to hide, nor are we afraid to criticise and expose the government’s failures and their past corruption,” he said.

The ED had first questioned Mr. Patel at his residence on June 27. The investigation is based on one of the two FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Sterling Biotech and others in October 2017.