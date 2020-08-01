ED to probe money laundering in Sushant case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case in connection with an FIR lodged by the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alleging cheating, criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide.
“The case has been registered by the Mumbai branch of the agency. The role of all those named in the police case will be investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” said an ED official. The financial transactions of the companies set up by Sushant will also be scrutinised.
Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Actress Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai
Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Subsequently, the Mumbai police started an inquiry into the death.
On July 28, Sushant’s father got an FIR registered at a police station in Bihar’s Patna, accusing Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and others of cheating, criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide. He alleged that about ₹15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account within a short span of time.
Patna police officers have been camping in Mumbai to collect evidence in the case. They are also on the lookout for Rhea, who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe and transfer of the FIR to the Mumbai police.
