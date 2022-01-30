National

‘ED-Tech firms should follow norms’

Anil Sahasrabuddhe.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government is not against Ed-Tech companies but they cannot be allowed to delve into areas that are not their domain like offering diploma and degree courses, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

The comments come after the technical education regulator and the University Grants Commission war- ned universities and colleges against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-Tech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible as per norms. “We are not against Ed-Tech companies, but they cannot be allowed to delve into areas that are not their domain. Norms are norms.”


