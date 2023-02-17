HamberMenu
ED takes nine-day custody of Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Japna Singh, the wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh, had lodged a cheating case against him

February 17, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has taken nine-day custody of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in connection with the money laundering probe, related to the cheating case lodged by Japna Singh, wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh.

Sukesh was in judicial custody following his arrest in another case in which he was accused of cheating Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh, to the tune of ₹200 crore during 2020-21, on the false promise of helping her husband, who was lodged in jail along with his brother Mr. Malvinder Singh.

The Singh brothers were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in a case in 2019.

