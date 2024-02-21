ED takes custody of one ‘gangster’ in Lawrence Bishnoi case

February 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate has taken the custody of alleged gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in a money laundering case against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and others.

The accused was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The agency produced him before a special court in Haryana’s Panchkula. The court sent him to the ED custody for five days.

It is alleged that Chiku is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is involved in about two dozen criminal cases, including the attack on police police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several police agencies, including the National Investigation Agency, are probing the crimes committed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other organised crime syndicates operating in Punjab, Harayana, and other States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT