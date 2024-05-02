ED takes custody of Haryana Congress MLA’s son

May 02, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the custody of Sikandar Singh Chhoker, son of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, in the case of Sai Aaina Farms Private Limited and others for allegedly siphoning off hundreds of crores of homebuyers’ money related to multiple projects in Gurugram, the agency said on Thursday.

It is alleged that Mr. Sikandar had been absconding for the past four months and was traced to Haridwar in Uttarakhand on April 30. A court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against hm. After arresting him, the probe agency produced him before a special court, which sent him to ED custody till May 6.

“In a recent order, Dharam Singh Choker has also been directed by the apex court to join ED investigation... Vikas Chhoker, brother of Sikandar Singh, another accused in the matter is still absconding,” said the agency. The case is based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Gurugram police against the Chhokers, Sai Aaina Farms, and associate concerns.

According to the agency, Sai Aaina Farms had collected about ₹363 crore from 1,497 home buyers under the affordable housing scheme, on the promise of providing houses at Sector 68, Gurugram. However, the entity failed to deliver the project, missed multiple deadlines, and diverted the home buyers’ money to other associate concerns of Mahira Group. Mr. Sikandar is the promoter and director/shareholder in various group companies.

‘Funds were diverted’

The ED alleged that the funds were diverted by showing construction-related expenditure in the group entities. The cash generated from fake purchases was used for personal gains. “The directors/promoters also diverted home buyers’ money to the other group entities as loans [outstanding for years] which was used for buying expensive luxury cars, ‘benami’ properties, for the expensive wedding of daughter, purchasing personal jewellery and withdrawing cash”.

In the same case, the ED had earlier conducted searches at various places on July 25, 2023. It has so far attached properties worth ₹36.5 crore.

