ADVERTISEMENT

ED takes action against a coal mafia in Ranchi

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:02 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 02:55 am IST - Patna

Agency provisionally attaches assets worth ₹9.67 crore of Ansari

Amit Bhelari

The logo of the Enforcement Directorate. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ranchi has provisionally attached 62 immovable properties of Mohammad Ezhar Ansari worth ₹9.67 crore in the case registered against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ADVERTISEMENT

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Jharkhand Police under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and Coal Mines Act, 2017 against Mr. Ansari, his truck Driver Sayyaid Salmani and others.

A chargesheet was filed and police seized 19.56 MT of illegally transported coal and the truck carrying it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED’s official statement said its investigation revealed that Mr. Ansari had misused the coal linkages policy under which subsidised coal was allotted to Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) of Ezhar Ansari, for captive consumption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Around 86,568 MT of coal was allotted to 13 (thirteen) such SME firms of Mr. Ansari, but instead of using it as raw material for its own captive consumption, Mr. Ansari diverted and sold the coal in the open market and generated Proceeds of Crime (PoC) of Rs 71.32 Crore,” the statement said.

Further investigation revealed that these 13 firms/entities were non-operational or/and non-existent at their given addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation has also revealed that he has acquired huge PoC by selling such coal (of subsidized rate) at a higher price in open coal Mandi of Varanasi and Dhanbad and also invested the same PoC in several immovable properties.

ED investigation indicated that in lieu of such subsidised coal allotment, Mr. Ansari used to give bribe/commission to some public servants.

ED had conducted searches at the premises of Mr. Ansari and as a result, as much as ₹3.68 crore cash was found and seized. Subsequently, Mr. Ansari was arrested on January 16 and was now in judicial custody.

Further, a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Mr. Ansari, Istiyaque Ahmad and M/s Rajhans Ispat Pvt. Ltd. was filed on March 15 before the Special (PMLA) Court, Ranchi and the court has taken cognizance of the PC on March 18 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US