New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam at the launch of 'Make in India' iVVO mobile phones in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav (PTI4_17_2018_000060B)

NEW DELHI

02 July 2021 22:19 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Yami Gautam in connection with an inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

It is alleged that the inquiry is into an amount equivalent to ₹1.5 crore received in Ms. Gautam’s bank account. She has been asked to appear on July 7.

