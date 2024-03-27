ADVERTISEMENT

ED summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra, businessman Darshan Hiranandani on March 28 in FEMA case

March 27, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for “unethical conduct”, has been renominated by her party from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming polls

PTI

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on March 28, official sources said March 27.

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning earlier also by the central agency.

Ms. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, has alleged that Ms. Moitra asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the ED's scanner apart from a few other foreign remittances and fund transfers, the sources said.

Ms. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claims that she is being targeted as she raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

