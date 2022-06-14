ED questions Rahul for over 8 hours on second day, summons him again on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (unseen) arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case in New Delhi on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 9 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe and was again summoned on Wednesday, even as the Opposition party continued its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ‘‘false’‘ case.

Mr. Gandhi, 51, who was quizzed for over 9 hours a day earlier, arrived on Tuesday at the ED headquarters on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his questioning began at 11:30 am.

After a session of about four hours, Mr. Gandhi took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He rejoined the questioning and was still at the ED office at 9 p.m.

The former Congress president had left the federal agency’s office at 11.10 p.m. on Monday after being questioned over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi joined senior party leaders at a “dharna” at the Congress headquarters, where the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party MPs were also present.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action for the second day.