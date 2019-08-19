ED summons Chidambaram in aviation scam PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for recording his statement in connection with the purchase of 43 Airbus aircraft when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

A senior ED official said his statement would be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on August 23.

The investigation is based on an FIR, registered in May 2017, by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the purchase of 43 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing at about ₹70,000 crore. The former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel had earlier told presspersons that the decision was a collective one and the purchase order was approved by the Empowered Group of Ministers led by Mr. Chidambaram.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the proposal to buy the aircraft for the erstwhile Indian in December 2005. A year later, the national carrier entered into an agreement for getting 43 aircraft.

The ED is investigating the allegation that the profitable routes of the national carrier were surrendered to favour Emirates, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways, which paid ₹272 crore in commission to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar for securing them the traffic rights.

In January, the ED arrested Talwar after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates and filed a chargesheet against him and others. A hotel has been attached. The ED has also questioned Mr. Patel.