ED summons Mehbooba’s mother in money laundering case

It comes a day after PDP chief observed a ‘black day’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case.

This comes a day after Ms. Mufti wore a black band and led a street protest in Srinagar against the revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019.

In the summon, Gulshan Nazir, wife of the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, has been asked to present herself before the ED office in Srinagar on August 8 in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

“It is no coincidence that my aged grandmother receives ED summons every time the PDP registers a protest against the government’s iron-hand approach towards J&K and its people. There is a pattern. The last time she got a notice was when the PDP decided to boycott the Delimitation Commission meeting,” Ms. Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti told The Hindu.

She said the government’s idea of confidence building measures (CBMs) to remove “dil [heart] and dilli ki doori” was to fire helpless Kashmiri employees on frivolous grounds and set Gestapo like verification rules for locals if they wanted a passport or government jobs.