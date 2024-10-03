ADVERTISEMENT

ED summons former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in money laundering case

Updated - October 03, 2024 12:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED for questioning in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association irregularities

PTI

Cricketer-turned politician and former Congess MP Mohammad Azharuddin. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former India captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association,” official sources said on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

“The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in Hyderabad on October 3,” the sources said.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad cricket association, in which the ED conducted searches in November last year.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of ₹20 crore.

