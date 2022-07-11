ED summons Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on July 21 in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for recording her statement on July 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Ms. Gandhi, who was to appear on June 23, had earlier written to the ED seeking a postponement to fully recover from COVID-related issues. The agency had issued the first summons to her for June 8. However, she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. She had to be hospitalised on June 12 due to infection in the respiratory tract and nasal bleeding.

“Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress’ communication chief, had later tweeted.

The agency has already recorded the statement of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned multiple times.

The money laundering case alleges that the assets of Associated Journals Ltd., which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian, in which Ms. Gandhi and her son owned 38% shares each.

It was alleged that Young Indian paid ₹50 lakh to the Congress for transferring the ₹90-crore debt to it. According to the Congress, Young Indian was a not-for-profit company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, that could neither accumulate profits nor pay dividends to its shareholders.