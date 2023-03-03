ED seizes valuables worth ₹10 crore in ‘PowerBank App’ fraud case

March 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold, diamond and other valuables worth about ₹10 crore, besides some cash, during searches on 14 premises linked to Sagar Diamond Limited, RHC Global Exports Limited and others in connection with the “PowerBank App” fraud case.

According to the ED, the premises of their director Vaibhav Dipak Shah and associates in Surat Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad and Mumbai were also covered.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a First Information Report registered by the Delhi Police, alleging that thousands of investors were cheated through the app managed by “Chinese nationals in connivance with their associates in India, which include Vaibhav Dipak Shah and Sagar Diamond Limited”.

The agency alleged that the proceeds of crime were routed and possessed by Sagar Diamond Limited and others. Several manufacturing units of the entities in Surat SEZ were found involved in the “exorbitant over-valuation of import/export of diamond, gem stones and other precious metals and siphoning of funds abroad in the garb of bogus imports”.

Stocks shown in the books as worth thousands of crore were allegedly found to have been highly overvalued and having an actual value of about ₹10 crore. “Synthetic ruby of insignificant value was shown as precious gem,” said the ED.

The agency has so far arrested three persons in the case and got non-bailable warrants issued against the other accused.