ED seizes over ₹7 cr cash after raids in Kolkata against promoters of fraud gaming app

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

PTI New Delhi/Kolkata
September 10, 2022 15:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 10, 2022 said it has seized more than ₹7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

"So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the Enforcement Directorate said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app