ED seizes gold and silver worth ₹47.76 crore in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.50-kg of gold and 340 kg of silver, worth ₹47.76 crore, during the searches in connection with a money laundering case against Parekh Aluminex Limited which has been accused of cheating the banks to the tune of ₹2,296.58 crore.
During the probe, the agency zeroed in on-premises having 761 lockers, three of which belonged to Raksha Bullion. “On operating the lockers, 91.50-kg of gold and 152-kg of silver were found in two lockers...an additional 188-kg of silver was also seized from the premises of Raksha Bullion,” said the agency.
The ED carried out searches on four premises belonging to Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles. Earlier, it had attached assets worth ₹46.97 crore and ₹158.26 crore through two orders,” said the agency.
