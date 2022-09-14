ED seizes gold and silver worth ₹47.76 crore in bank fraud case

Agency seizes 91.50-kg of gold and 340 kg of silver in a case against Parekh Aluminex Limited

Enforcement Directorate officials display gold bars, seized after searching premises of Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles in connection with a case against the company ‘Parekh Aluminex Ltd’ as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.50-kg of gold and 340 kg of silver, worth ₹47.76 crore, during the searches in connection with a money laundering case against Parekh Aluminex Limited which has been accused of cheating the banks to the tune of ₹2,296.58 crore.

During the probe, the agency zeroed in on-premises having 761 lockers, three of which belonged to Raksha Bullion. “On operating the lockers, 91.50-kg of gold and 152-kg of silver were found in two lockers...an additional 188-kg of silver was also seized from the premises of Raksha Bullion,” said the agency.

The ED carried out searches on four premises belonging to Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles. Earlier, it had attached assets worth ₹46.97 crore and ₹158.26 crore through two orders,” said the agency.