ED seizes ₹89 cr. assets in investment scam

New Delhi

02 April 2019 01:25 IST

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth about ₹89 crore in connection with a case allegedly involving the Micro Finance group of companies and others. It is alleged that Micro Finance Ltd and others earned huge money by making false promises of high returns on investment in various schemes. Its MD Durga Prasad Mishra and others allegedly laundered the funds.

Advertising

Advertising