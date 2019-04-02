NationalNew Delhi 02 April 2019 01:25 IST
ED seizes ₹89 cr. assets in investment scam
Updated: 02 April 2019 01:25 IST
The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth about ₹89 crore in connection with a case allegedly involving the Micro Finance group of companies and others. It is alleged that Micro Finance Ltd and others earned huge money by making false promises of high returns on investment in various schemes. Its MD Durga Prasad Mishra and others allegedly laundered the funds.
