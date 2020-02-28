ED secures two convictions in terror financing case linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

The Enforcement Directorate has secured the conviction of an Indian and a Bangladeshi national in a case of terror financing linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The agency said Rahamatulla was a senior JMB leader. The second convict was identified as Mohammed Burhan.

“They have been convicted by the Sessions Court in Kolkata under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case relating to terror financing,” said an official.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA probe is into a bomb explosion on October 2, 2014, in a house located in West Bengal’s Burdwan, which had claimed two lives and caused injuries to others.

“It was part of a larger conspiracy of JMB, a terrorist organisation that operates primarily in Bangladesh. The ED identified the properties of the accused persons during the money laundering investigation,” the official said.

A property in Burdwan was jointly acquired by Rahamatulla and Burhan.

“Investigation further revealed that a huge amount of money was paid in cash to the the property owner to conceal the proceeds of crime. The accused persons undervalued the property in the registered deed,” the official said.

The ED also traced a bank account opened by Rahamatulla using forged identification papers. The agency issued two orders for the attachment of assets, which were confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed against three accused persons in November 2018. Based on the evidence, the court has convicted two of them.

“Court hearing on the quantum of sentence will be held on March 17. Charges have been framed against the third accused, Mohammed Yusuf, who is the main conspirator of JMB in India for financing terror activities. Further trial proceedings will be conducted against him,” the official said.