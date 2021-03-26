National

ED searches premises of former senior bank official

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches on two premises of Archana Bhargava, former chairperson-cum-managing director (CMD) of United Bank of India and former executive director of Canara Bank.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Ms. Bhargava for alleged disproportionate assets.

According to the FIR, Ms. Bhargava had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹3.63 crore during the period being examined, when she was occupying senior positions in various public sector banks.

The searches were carried out by the ED to trace the proceeds of the alleged crime and to unearth documentary evidence showing acquisition, routing, layering and projection (as legitimate assets) of the proceeds.

During the searches, the ED has seized certain documents and electronic evidence related to the case.

“It is pertinent to mention that Archana Bhargava is being investigated in another case also under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in respect of an FIR booked by the CBI against her in 2016,” said the agency.

The FIR pertains to the alleged use of Kolkata-based shell companies to layer the proceeds of crime into the accounts of Rank Mercantile Private Limited, a company owned by her husband and son.

Comments
Related Articles

TN Assembly polls: Parties keen on North Indian votes in Erode (East) constituency

COVID-19 surge: Centre rushes high-level teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh

Himachal orders closure of schools, colleges till April 4

Supreme Court directs Punjab government to hand over custody of Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh police

Govt planning to bring more population groups under COVID-19 vaccination drive, says Harsh Vardhan

SC extends status quo on supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till April 6

It’s time to chart a bold ambition for partnership between India, Bangladesh: PM Modi

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

TN Assembly polls | Reject dynasty politics of DMK and Congress, J.P. Nadda says

Disclose cabinet note, annexure related to Constitution amendment for EWS quota: CIC

ACB files charge sheet against three in J&K Bank loan fraud case

Election Commission working with IIT-Madras on e-voting

14 kg gold worth ₹6.86 crore seized from a bus at Kurnool

Ramesh Jarkiholi CD scandal: Woman files complaint through lawyer

Government trying to dismantle PDP: Mehbooba Mufti

Kerala govt decides to recommend judicial probe against central agencies

Supreme Court reserves orders on plea for release of 150 Rohingya in Jammu jail

Shiv Sena, JMM can't use “bow and arrow” symbol in Bengal polls

TN Assembly polls | Promise of computers is to help monitor government functioning, Kamal says

CBI books Narsapur MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 5:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ed-searches-premises-of-former-senior-bank-official/article34170612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY