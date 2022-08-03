India

ED searches premises linked to Niira Radia

Niira Radia. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI August 03, 2022 07:28 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 07:29 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches on the premises linked to former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia in connection with a money laundering probe, said a senior agency official on Tuesday.

The investigation is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing pertaining to loans taken for developing a hospital in Gurugram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to police, the case is related to OSL Healthcare which was acquired via Naarayani Investment Private Limited and later renamed as Nayati Healthcare NCR. Naarayani Investment, Ms. Radia, Karuna Menon, Satish Narula and Yateesh Wahaal were accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts, fraud, forgery and embezzlement of funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was alleged that Naarayani Investment had taken over ₹600 crore in loans from different lenders and used about ₹311 crore to acquire a majority stake in Nayati Healthcare NCR. Thereafter, it along with four others, got a loan of ₹300 crore for the development of the Gurugram hospital. However, the funds were allegedly diverted.

After the police registered the case, Nayati Healthcare had refuted the allegations and termed the FIR baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
corruption & bribery
economic offence/ tax evasion
law enforcement
Read more...