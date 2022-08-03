ED searches premises linked to Niira Radia

The investigation is based on a FIR filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches on the premises linked to former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia in connection with a money laundering probe, said a senior agency official on Tuesday.

The investigation is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing pertaining to loans taken for developing a hospital in Gurugram.

According to police, the case is related to OSL Healthcare which was acquired via Naarayani Investment Private Limited and later renamed as Nayati Healthcare NCR. Naarayani Investment, Ms. Radia, Karuna Menon, Satish Narula and Yateesh Wahaal were accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts, fraud, forgery and embezzlement of funds.

It was alleged that Naarayani Investment had taken over ₹600 crore in loans from different lenders and used about ₹311 crore to acquire a majority stake in Nayati Healthcare NCR. Thereafter, it along with four others, got a loan of ₹300 crore for the development of the Gurugram hospital. However, the funds were allegedly diverted.

After the police registered the case, Nayati Healthcare had refuted the allegations and termed the FIR baseless.