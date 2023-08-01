HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED searches Hero Motocorp-linked premises

August 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises linked to Hero Motocorp Limited’s executive chairperson Pawan Munjal and others in connection with a money laundering case.

The listed company made a disclosure to the stock exchanges to this effect, saying: “Dear Sir(s), officials from the Enforcement Directorate today visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our executive chairman Mr. Pawan Munjal. We continue to extend all cooperation to the agency.”

The agency is yet to make public the details of the case in which the searches have been carried out. It is learnt that the probe pertains to an investigation conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence with respect to foreign exchange.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.