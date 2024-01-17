GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED searches eight locations in Jal Jeevan Mission scam case

According to the ED, the accused contractors were involved in securing tenders pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission works based on purported fake work completion certificates.

January 17, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched eight locations in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Banswara, including the residential premises of Mahesh Joshi, former Minister in Rajasthan government, in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.

The premises of some Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials were also searched by the agency which is conducting a money laundering probe based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Branch.

Among those accused are Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company; Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company and others, including PHED officials. Another FIR was registered by the State police following a complaint alleging use of fake work experience certificate by one of the suspect firms.

According to the ED, the accused contractors were involved in securing tenders pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission works based on purported fake work completion certificates issued by the Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) and by bribing senior PHED officials.

“Several middlemen and property dealers have aided the PHED officials in siphoning off the illegally earned money from the JJM scam...certain properties were procured using money generated from criminal activity,” said the agency.

During the search operations, ₹39 lakh of unaccounted-for cash and various incriminating documents including property details, digital evidence and mobile phones were seized. The total seizure in the case so far is worth ₹11.42 crore, including gold/silver valued at ₹6.50 crore, it said.

