HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED searches 8 locations in Srinagar, arrests 2 in money laundering case

The case pertains to a fraudulent sanction of loan to the tune of ₹250 crore

December 01, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested two persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to the “fraudulent sanctioning of loan by the J&K State Co-operative Bank (JKSTCB) to the tune of ₹250 crores in 2019”.

An ED spokesman said the agency’s teams conducted search and survey operations at eight locations in Srinagar and arrested Mohammad Shafi Dar, the then Chairman of JKSTCB, and Hilal Ahmad Mir, Chairman of the River Jehlum Co-operative House Building Society.

ALSO READ
ED carries out raids in ₹250-crore money laundering case in J&K

The spokesman said both were arrested under the provisions of the PMLA in a case of “fraudulent sanctioning of loan by the JKSTCB to the tune of ₹250 crores in 2019 to a fake cooperative society, River Jehlum Co-operative House Building Society, Shivpora, Srinagar”.

“During the course of search operations, several incriminating documents, property documents, including digital devices, have been recovered and seized. Both the arrestees were produced on Friday before the Special PMLA Court, Srinagar, who has ordered the accused to be in ED Custody till December 02, 2023 and directed for further hearing in the matter,” the ED said.

The spokesman said the ED investigation revealed that the persons had managed to fraudulently get the sanction of the loan and the same was siphoned off as payments made towards the purchase of land parcels, without any collateral security and overlooking all regulatory procedures, and in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy relating to offence of money laundering under PMLA, 2002.

Related Topics

Srinagar / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.