ED searches 21 locations in ₹1,201 crore bank loan “fraud” case in Delhi and Gurugram

May 05, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at 21 locations in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving Amira Pure Foods Private Limited and others.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the company and its directors. They have been accused of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and cheating, resulting in a loss of around ₹1,201.85 crore to a consortium of banks led by the Canara Bank.

According to the CBI case, Amira Pure Foods is the subsidiary of Amira Mauritius, which is wholly held by Amira Nature Foods Limited, registered in the British Virgin Islands and headquartered in Dubai. The company is into export of agro commodities and has clients in Mauritius, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. Its plant is located in Gurugram.

Among the accused are the company’s promoter and chairman Karan A. Chanana and directors Anita Diang, Aparna Puri, Rajesh Arora, Jawahar Kapoor and Akshay Srivastava. According to the Canara Bank, the fraud was detected through a forensic audit in May 2019.

The ED has alleged that the loan funds were transferred into the accounts of various shell entities under the guise of genuine business transactions.

“It was also known that Karan A. Chanana had donated 2,50,000 GBP to a political party of United Kingdom since 2019 through one of the subsidiary companies of the accused entity, Amira Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd., while the accused entity had itself defaulted on repayment of loans and was declared NPA [non-performing asset] in 2016-17 by consortium member banks,” said the agency on Thursday.