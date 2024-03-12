GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED searches 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Jharkhand

MLA’s mother and former legislator Nirmala Devi terms the searches a practice to demoralise the Opposition

March 12, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search a vehicle as they conduct a raid at the premises of Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in connection with multiple cases, in Ranchi, on March 12, 2024.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search a vehicle as they conduct a raid at the premises of Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in connection with multiple cases, in Ranchi, on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 12 conducted searches at 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Jharkhand, including her official residence in Ranchi and the premises of her relatives. The searches were related to a land scam and illegal possession.

Ms. Prasad’s mother Nirmala Devi was present at the native house in Hazaribagh when the agency conducted the search there; her father Yogendra Sao had gone to Delhi. Both parents were once MLAs of the Congress and represented the Barkagaon Assembly seat, same as Ms. Prasad.

Ms. Devi expressed her pain over the ED action and said her daughter should leave politics, calling it dirty.

“Nobody is at home, my daughter is in Ranchi and husband has gone to Delhi. In fact, I no longer like politics and even asked my daughter not to contest elections. Politics is dirty now and it destroys people. I have suffered for 10 years in politics. I have seen how it destroys the house. When I was in politics, I hardly used to give time at my house,” she said.

She also said the ED search was a practice to demoralise the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “This is election year and this practice is being used to demoralise us,” she added.

Ms. Prasad is also one of the possible names from Congress to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Hazaribagh. The first-time MLA is a good orator and has been very active in politics especially after her aide Bitka Bawari was shot dead by unidentified miscreants last year.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2022, she arrived at the Assembly on horseback. She had said that the horse was gifted by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore.

During the searches, the ED officials seized the mobile phone of all the staff and nobody was allowed to go outside the house. Ms. Prasad, who was present at her official residence, stepped out only once and showed the victory sign to the media and her supporters.

Till the filing of this report, the ED officials were present at the residence of Ms. Prasad.

