ED searches 17 locations in two cases allegedly involving former Uttarakhand Forest Minister and others

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana in connection with two cases allegedly involving former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and others.

The ED had initiated the probe based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the State police against Birendra Singh Kandari, allegedly a close associate of Mr. Rawat, and others, it said on Thursday.

According to the agency, Mr. Kandari and one Narendra Kumar hatched a criminal conspiracy with Mr. Rawat and registered two powers of attorney for a land parcel for which a court had cancelled the sale deed.

“Further, the accused persons had illegally sold the said land to Deepti Rawat w/o Harak Singh Rawat and Laxmi Singh whereon Doon Institute of Medical Science, Dehradun has been constructed under Shrimati Poorna Devi Memorial Trust,” said the ED.

During the searches, the agency found about ₹1.10 crore in cash, 1.30 kg gold valued about ₹80 lakh, ₹10 lakh in foreign currency, bank lockers, digital devices, and “voluminous” documents pertaining to immovable properties.

The ED is also probing into the alleged money-laundering angle with respect to an FIR instituted by the Vigilance Establishment Dehradun against accused persons named Brij Bihari Sharma, Kishan Chand, and others. Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Forest Conservation Act, Wild Life (Protection) Act and Prevention of Corruption Act have been involved in the police case.

“The ED investigation revealed that accused Kishan Chand, the then DFO (Divisional Force Officer) and Brij Bihari Sharma, the then Forest Ranger, in a criminal conspiracy with other bureaucrats and politician Harak Singh Rawat, the then Forest Minister, managed to publish tender of a higher amount than the authorised financial powers and was not as per the rules or guidelines of the Uttarakhand government,” the agency said.

The accused also fabricated documents and misused the funds allocated under the head of Tiger Conservation Foundation and Campa (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) head, and caused a wrongful loss running into several crores to the State exchequer. It also led to illegal cutting of over 6,000 trees, the ED alleged.

