India

ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

Media personnel gather outside the head office of Congress-owned National Herald newspaper amid a search by Enforcement Directorate officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe in New Delhi on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 03, 2022 18:15 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:27 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The temporary seal has been put in order to "preserve the evidence" which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the searches on Tuesday, they said.

The rest of the National Herald office is open for use, the sources added.

The notice pasted under signature of the ED investigating officer outside the YI office space said it cannot be opened "without prior permission" from the agency.

Officials said the ED team had emailed the principal officer/incharge of the office to open the premises for it to carry out seaches but the response was awaited.

The ED on Tuesday searched a dozen locations, including the National Herald office in Herald House at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO as part of its money laundering probe in the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian deal.

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. The National Herald is registered in the name of AJL.

