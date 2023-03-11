ADVERTISEMENT

ED says ₹1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, ₹600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

March 11, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations. CBI had summoned Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job scam case.

PTI

Media persons stand outside the residence of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and a close aid of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Syed Abu Dojana where a raid was conducted by ED in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case, at Phulwari Sharif area, in Patna on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of ₹1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

ALSO READ
CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job scam case

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

