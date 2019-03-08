ED records Vadra’s statement

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday for recording his statement in connection with the money laundering probe into some London-based assets.

Mr. Vadra’s lawyers also submitted documents pertaining to bank records and some properties. While he was entering the ED office, his supporters gathered outside and shouted slogans.

Ahead of the questioning, Mr. Vadra took to Facebook to say that he had already deposed for 10 days, almost 64 hours, and cooperated in the investigation with the authorities.

“Wishing all wonderful women, a Happy Women’s Day! I know numerous other women, who have stood for their rights; who have excelled in fields including business, science, finance, sports. My message: today and everyday it is your day ! Make the most of it. May India become a safe and secured country of your dreams,” Mr. Vadra said.