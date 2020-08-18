ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father

It is probing money laundering angle.

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in connection with the money laundering probe.

“We examined K.K. Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” said a senior ED official.

Mr. Singh, in his complaint to the Patna Police, had alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from his son’s bank accounts within a short period of time. He suspected a conspiracy involving Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The ED has already questioned Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, former manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant. The statement of Sushant’s chartered accountant has been recorded. Financial records of the companies floated in his name are being scrutinised.

The agency also quizzed Siddharth Pithani, who worked for Sushant and lived with him in the house where the actor was found hanging on June 14.