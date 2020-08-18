ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in PMLA case

New Delhi

18 August 2020 17:34 IST

Mr. Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Rajput’s friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family and a few others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of K.K. Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son’s death, officials said.

They said K.K. Singh (74), was questioned and his statement was recorded by the central probe agency on Monday here.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea Chakraborty’s brother appears before ED team

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Rajput’s friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family and a few others alleging they abetted his son’s suicide.

Rajput (34), was found dead at his Bandra (Mumbai) home on June 14. Officials said Singh was asked about the information he has about Rajput’s income, investments, professional assignments and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | ED records chartered accountant’s statement

Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput’s elder sister Meetu at its office in Mumbai.

Rajput has four sisters.

The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput’s business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some of Rajput’s friends who were also his business partners have also been summoned by the agency for questioning next week, they said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Rajput’s father of abetting his son’s suicide. Her lawyer had said she is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the ED probe.

On July 25, Mr. Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Ms. Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. Mr. Singh also alleged financial irregularities.

In the complaint, Mr. Singh alleged that an amount of ₹15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput’s bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.