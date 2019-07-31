ED records statement of Irfan Siddiqui in Sterling Biotech case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Irfan Siddiqui, son-in-law of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in connection with the Sterling Biotech Limited case, according to a senior agency official.

Mr. Siddiqui may be again asked to appear before the investigating team on Wednesday, the official said. His name had come up in a statement given by one Sunil Yadav, who worked for Chetan Sandesara, one of the promoters of the Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech group in Gujarat.

Mr. Yadav had mentioned about several cash transactions between Chetan Sandesara, another accused Gagan Dhawan and others. The agency is also probing the ownership of a Vasant Vihar residential property.

The Sandesaras had fled after the CBI registered an FIR against them in August 2017. Till recently, they were suspected to be in Albania where their brother-in-law Hitesh Patel was detained in March.