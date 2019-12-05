ED records statement of ex-Haryana CM Hooda

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday recorded the statement of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with the alleged Gurugram land scam case.

Mr. Hooda appeared before the agency at its Chandigarh office. The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI, alleging irregularities in the acquisition of 1,417 acres in Gurugram between 2009 and 2012.

The land was later released and development licences issued to real-estate firms, which had bought the plots from their owners at lower rates.

In July, the ED had questioned Mr. Hooda in another case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots in Panchkula in 2011-12. The plots were allotted when Mr. Hooda also held the charge of the Haryana Urban Development Authority Chairman.

Earlier, in yet another case, the agency had filed a chargesheet against the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora and Mr. Hooda for alleged illegal re-allotment of a Panchkula plot to the company in 2005.

Investigations are also under way in the Manesar land acquisition case, in which the CBI has filed a chargesheet against Mr. Hooda and 33 others.