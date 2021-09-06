ED records statement of Abhishek Banerjee

ED case based on FIR registered by CBI is last year

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday to record his statement in connection with a coal theft case.

Mr. Banerjee reached the Jam Nagar House of the ED in Delhi around 11 a.m. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The proceedings went on till evening, said an official.

The ED case is based on a First Information Report registered by the CBI last year, alleging theft of coal from the Kunustoria and Kajora mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Asansol.

Among the accused persons are Anup Majhi and some ECL official. Security and railway personnel are also under the scanner.

The agency had summoned Mr. Banerjee’s wife, Rujira. However, she is learnt to have asked the ED to take her statement in Kolkata in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The ED had attached immovable assets worth ₹165.86 crore of Majhi, the alleged mastermind behind the illegal mining and theft of coal.

Two persons, identified as Vikas Mishra and Ashok Mishra, inspector in charge in Bankura directorate, have been arrested by the ED in the money laundering case so far.