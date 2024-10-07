ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids Punjab AAP MP's house in money laundering case

Published - October 07, 2024 10:10 am IST - Gurugram

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land fraud case

PTI

ED is searching the house of Sanjeev Arora in Gurugram, apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate Monday (October 7, 2024) raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land fraud case, official sources said.

They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

But AAP members will not stop, not get sold and not get scared, he posted.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land fraud case.

