Enforcement Directorate raids IAS Vinay Chaubey’s residence in connection with Chhattisgarh liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) conducted raids against IAS Vinay Chaubey, former Excise Department Secretary, and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam case in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

The ED is conducting raids on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Mr. Chaubey in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.

In September, Chhattisgarh’s anti-corruption bureau and Economic Offence Wing (WOW) filed an FIR against a syndicate comprising seven individuals, including Vinay Kumar Chaubey for allegedly causing a loss to the exchequer by altering the state’s liquor policy.

Earlier in August, the (ED) in Raipur had arrested two people under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the ongoing money laundering investigation into the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act regarding a liquor scam in the State. The investigation revealed that multiple ways were used to commit corruption in the liquor scam, which ran between 2019 and 2022.

