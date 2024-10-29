GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enforcement Directorate raids IAS Vinay Chaubey’s residence in connection with Chhattisgarh liquor scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids on former IAS Vinay Chaubey in connection with Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

Updated - October 29, 2024 01:03 pm IST - Ranchi, Jharkhand

PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. File

Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) conducted raids against IAS Vinay Chaubey, former Excise Department Secretary, and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam case in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

The ED is conducting raids on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Mr. Chaubey in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.

In September, Chhattisgarh’s anti-corruption bureau and Economic Offence Wing (WOW) filed an FIR against a syndicate comprising seven individuals, including Vinay Kumar Chaubey for allegedly causing a loss to the exchequer by altering the state’s liquor policy.

Earlier in August, the (ED) in Raipur had arrested two people under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the ongoing money laundering investigation into the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act regarding a liquor scam in the State. The investigation revealed that multiple ways were used to commit corruption in the liquor scam, which ran between 2019 and 2022.

Published - October 29, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

law enforcement / Ranchi / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.