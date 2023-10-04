ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

October 04, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - New Delhi

His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case

PTI

ED raids under way at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Videograb: Twitter/@ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided the premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Some other premises of linked people were also being covered, they said.

Mr. Singh, 51, is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

