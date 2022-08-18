ED raids in UP, Delhi in money laundering case against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh for several cases, including attempt to murder and murder.

PTI New Delhi
August 18, 2022 13:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The searches are being conducted at premises located in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi which are linked to Ansari and his alleged associates, they said.

The action is aimed to gather evidence with regard to an ongoing investigation against Ansari under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Also Read
Mukhtar Ansari | The ‘Bahubali’ politician

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

He faces trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Ghazipur district administration last week had seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over ₹6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Ansari, according to police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice
crime
Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi
Delhi
laws
law enforcement

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app