ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for third consecutive day in National Herald money laundering case

June 15, 2022 12:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi’s questioning could not be completed on June 14, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement today, officials said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 15 for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Mr. Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 a.m. with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He had left this office at 11:30 p.m. on June 14 night after being questioned for over 11 hours.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent around 21 hours at the ED’s office over the last two days where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said Mr. Gandhi’s questioning could not be completed on June 14, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement on Wednesday.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited. (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Mr. Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Mr. Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.