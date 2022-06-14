PMLA case | National

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for second consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protest by workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, on June 13. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang
PTI New Delhi June 14, 2022 12:01 IST
Updated: June 14, 2022 16:08 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the ED office after about four hours of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if he would come back and resume the session or the questioning was over for the day.

Mr. Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded.

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment. 

