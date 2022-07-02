ED questions Sanjay Raut for 10 hours

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 02, 2022 01:52 IST

The Shiv Sena leader is facing alleged case of money laundering

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an alleged case of money laundering and was questioned for 10 hours.

"It is our duty to go in front of the Central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation," he tweeted after leaving the ED office.

He had put out a tweet earlier, before going in, too. "I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies. I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry !"

The case dates back to March 2018 when an FIR was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Guru Ashish Construction, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan on the basis of a complaint filed by an executive engineer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

According to the ED, Guru Ashish Construction was entrusted with the development of Patra chawl project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants on 47 acres of land. During the relevant time, the Wadhwan brothers and Pravin Raut were the directors of Guru Ashish Construction.

Under the agreement, the developer was to provide flats to the tenants and develop flats for the MHADA too. Thereafter, the remaining area was to be sold by the developer. The ED contends that the directors of Guru Ashish Constructions misled the MHADA and managed to sell the floor space index to nine developers and collected approx. ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and the MHADA portion. The company launched a project named ‘Meadows’ and took booking amount of around ₹138 crore