ED questions Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case involving State cricket association funds of more than Rs.43 crore.

Dr. Abdullah's statement was recorded at the ED's Chandigarh office, according to the ED. The case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI in September 2015.

The CBI took over the case from the State police following a directive from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The alleged scam was unearthed in 2012, after which an FIR was lodged at a Srinagar police station. Dr. Abdullah was not named as a suspect.

About a year ago, after recording the statements of all witnesses and suspects, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Dr. Abdullah, who was then president of the J&K Cricket Association; its then general secretary Mohammed Salim Khan, treasurer Ahsan Ahmed Mirza and senior J&K Bank executive Basheer Ahmad Misgar.

It was alleged that between 2002 and 2011, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sanctioned Rs.112 crore to the State association for infrastructure development and cricket promotion. Of the total amount, the CBI said, Rs.43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated.

According to the CBI, during the period under scrutiny, the then Association chief had conspired with the treasurer and others for misappropriating the funds. Provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust were invoked in the case.

Mehbooba sees misuse of Central agencies

Peerzada Ashiq reports from Srinagar:

Reacting to the questioning of Dr. Abdullah by the ED, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “The J&K cricket scam is an old case that’s been under investigation for quite some time. ED questioning of Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions and questions. Misusing central agencies to harass and intimidate those who dissent or don’t fall in line has become quite brazen.”

Her remarks comes days after she asked Dr. Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting in Srinagar over Article 35A and Article 370.