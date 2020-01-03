National

ED questions Chidambaram in UPA-era aviation scam case

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram  

The case pertains to alleged losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was on Friday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged aviation-related financial irregularities said to have occurred during the UPA dispensation, officials said.

Mr. Chidambaram’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The case pertains to alleged losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.

The ED probe in this case also relates to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about ₹70,000 crore, for the national airline.

